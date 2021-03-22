CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $882,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax stock opened at $133.24 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

