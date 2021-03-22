Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.52.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $28.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

