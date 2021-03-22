Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Carpenter Technology worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:CRS opened at $42.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

