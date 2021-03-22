Carr Bettis Sells 50,404 Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,354,859.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AudioEye stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,593. The company has a market capitalization of $368.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. AudioEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in AudioEye by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.