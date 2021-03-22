Carry (CRE) Price Up 80.6% This Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $222.78 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carry has traded up 80.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,861,580,050 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

