Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Boosted by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1,084.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up 0.3% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $13,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.80. 11,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,595. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.70, for a total transaction of $14,285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $314,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $8,180,275.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 762,580 shares of company stock valued at $214,555,516. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

