carVertical Price Hits $0.0012 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, carVertical has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $430,894.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00050673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00018028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $346.32 or 0.00633415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00067534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00023990 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CV) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

