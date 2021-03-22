Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $207.94 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $213.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.01 and a 200-day moving average of $186.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.