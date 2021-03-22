Caspian (CSP) Trading 11.3% Higher This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Caspian has a market cap of $8.92 million and $46,473.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00021126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00050291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.21 or 0.00632838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00067077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023649 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

