Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.20.

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 29,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $7,648,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,282,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,230,829.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,244 shares of company stock valued at $22,573,971 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.