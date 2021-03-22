Castweet Market Cap Reaches $244,871.56 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a market cap of $244,871.56 and approximately $98,793.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.07 or 0.00849057 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000123 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00102520 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

