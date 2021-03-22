Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Cavco Industries worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.85. 544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,292. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.82.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

