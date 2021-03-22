Ccore (CCO) 1-Day Volume Hits $78.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 63.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Ccore has a market capitalization of $3,730.95 and approximately $78.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ccore has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00640359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00023774 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.