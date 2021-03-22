CCUniverse (UVU) Market Cap Reaches $27,415.11

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 62.6% against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $27,415.11 and $392.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005579 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000145 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 108.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

