Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $916.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

