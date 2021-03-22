Celo Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $42.42 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $42.42 million and approximately $477,225.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00050673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00018028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.32 or 0.00633415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00067534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 42,332,076 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

