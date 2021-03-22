Centamin plc to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CEY opened at GBX 104.30 ($1.36) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.40. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42.
About Centamin
