Centamin plc to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 104.30 ($1.36) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.40. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

