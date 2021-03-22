CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stake Boosted by LNZ Capital LP

LNZ Capital LP lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2,708.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy makes up about 25.1% of LNZ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LNZ Capital LP owned approximately 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $36,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,983 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,530 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,686 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,130,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,589,000 after purchasing an additional 328,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 128,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,621. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

