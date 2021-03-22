Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $816.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce sales of $816.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.30 million and the highest is $884.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $703.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 164,403 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,387,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 40,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

