Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 18,015 shares.The stock last traded at $37.35 and had previously closed at $37.25.

Specifically, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $48,859.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simms C. Browning acquired 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $35,414.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,860 shares of company stock worth $98,772. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Central Securities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

