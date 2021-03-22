Centric Cash Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000516 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00034636 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,029,959,125 tokens. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

