Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH decreased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,494 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for 6.5% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH owned about 0.11% of Cerner worth $26,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.97. 61,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,498. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.