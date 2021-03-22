CertiK Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One CertiK token can now be bought for $2.61 or 0.00004759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $93.49 million and approximately $16.36 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.76 or 0.00471437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00064989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00139394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.98 or 0.00832559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00075521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 101,571,849 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,791,815 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

