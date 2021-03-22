Chad C. Stauffer Sells 2,426 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $72,076.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HOME stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,877. At Home Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Strs Ohio bought a new position in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter worth about $90,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOME. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

