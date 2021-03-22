Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Reaches $3.08

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $29.52 million and $3.72 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00005598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.39 or 0.00472000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00140989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.06 or 0.00824433 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00054269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00075516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,593,867 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

