Channing Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,867,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.32 and its 200-day moving average is $197.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.91 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.