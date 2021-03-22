Channing Capital Management LLC Buys 27,508 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CyrusOne worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,321.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

