Channing Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,874 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.38. 31,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.97. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

