Channing Capital Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded down $4.70 on Monday, hitting $349.43. 18,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $359.14. The company has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.19.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.29.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

