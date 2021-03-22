Channing Capital Management LLC Has $6.81 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in FedEx by 8,151.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 128.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after buying an additional 405,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.20.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.19. 110,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,445. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.