Channing Capital Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 246,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,125. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

