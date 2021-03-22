Channing Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.47. 68,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.