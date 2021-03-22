Channing Capital Management LLC Invests $6.96 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,670,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,315,000 after acquiring an additional 585,440 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.67. 322,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

