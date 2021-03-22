Channing Capital Management LLC Invests $7.82 Million in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Columbia Sportswear as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 47.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,211.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,261 shares of company stock worth $30,184,066. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.18. 3,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.