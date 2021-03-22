Channing Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.96 Million Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 220,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Arch Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $36.85. 47,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

