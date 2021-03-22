Channing Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Affiliated Managers Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.33. 12,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,974. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.09. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $150.16. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

