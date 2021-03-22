Channing Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,727 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of EchoStar worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in EchoStar by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in EchoStar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EchoStar by 32.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EchoStar stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SATS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

