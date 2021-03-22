Channing Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.30. 483,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,411,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

