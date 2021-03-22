Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 16,801 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,801 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.68. 16,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,626. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.