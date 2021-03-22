Channing Capital Management LLC Takes $7.95 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $1,505,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,379. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

