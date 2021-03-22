Channing Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 366,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,596,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $28.33. 4,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,983. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

