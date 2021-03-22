Channing Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Hasbro worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,466,000 after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after acquiring an additional 165,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,977,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after acquiring an additional 103,159 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAS traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,414. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

