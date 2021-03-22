Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,175,422 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,582,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Morgan Stanley worth $451,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. FMR LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $827,361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,999 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,196,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

NYSE MS opened at $82.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

