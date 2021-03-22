Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of The Boeing worth $561,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $255.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.66 and its 200-day moving average is $197.32. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

