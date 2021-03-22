Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,175,422 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,582,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Morgan Stanley worth $451,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $82.94 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.43. The stock has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

