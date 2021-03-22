Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $454,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $392.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.