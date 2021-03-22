Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Booking worth $467,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Booking by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.86.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,287.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,469.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,234.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2,015.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

