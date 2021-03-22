Charles V. Bergh Sells 92,781 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $2,287,979.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LEVI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.82. 1,318,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,103. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

