ChartEx Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. ChartEx has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $271,234.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00461562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00065193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00138638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.83 or 0.00760082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00075231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

