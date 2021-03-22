Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $664.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

